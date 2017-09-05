Spotify Creates Playlist in Support of DACA

Feeling outraged by Trump’s motion to end DACA? There’s a Spotify playlist for that.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration formally announced the end of the Obama-era program, thus ending protection for the 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to America as children by their parents (“Dreamers”). These immigrants will now lose their legal protection and are eligible for deportation.

In response, Spotify created a playlist, titled “No Moment For Silence,” which features songs from immigrant artists as well as those who support DACA. Some of those artists, including Daddy Yankee, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Jared Leto, Logic, Becky G, Juanes, and Khalid, have also contributed personal messages to the playlist.

On No Moment for Silence, artists speak to those heartbroken by the DACA announcement. Listen now: https://t.co/Aix3ZEeUON @fwd_us pic.twitter.com/ktw9ST69uA — Spotify (@Spotify) September 5, 2017

“The U.S. is a country that belongs to you too. You’re here because destiny brought you here. You have to keep fighting to stay. You can count on the support of an entire community that’s here for you,” said Colombian musician Juanes.

Jared Leto, actor and singer for the band 30 Seconds to Mars said, “Obviously, supporting people who are Americans and have lived in this country is important, and protecting them from losing their legal status in the country they grew up in is paramount. So I ask for your support for Dreamers, and I pledge mine.”

Demi Lovato said, “I encourage each and every one of you to support and stand for immigration. For everyone out there who is fighting for this cause, I encourage you to stay strong.”

The playlist will be hosted on http://www.nomomentforsilence.com, which will become Spotify’s ongoing platform for breaking news around social issues. It will also be available through Spotify’s normal channels.