Columbia Records Promotes Radio Veteran Lisa Sonkin to SVP

Lisa Sonkin has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Triple A and Public Radio Promotion for Columbia Records, it was announced on Aug. 7 by Lee Leipsner, Executive Vice President of Promotion for the label. Sonkin was previously a VP. She joined the Sony Music company in 2008 after four years at sister label Epic Records, where she was Vice President of Triple A Promotion.

Among the artists Sonkin has worked with at Columbia are: Adele, Hozier, Leon Bridges, John Mayer, HAIM, George Ezra, Broken Bells, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, The Shins, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, First Aid Kit, and Jack White.

Said Leipsner: “Lisa is one of the most trusted and respected promotion executives in our business. She’s led our Triple A department to unprecedented heights, becoming part of the fabric of our overall success.”

“I’m proud to work at a label so committed to honoring its rich heritage and cultivating new talent where I feel supported in my career and empowered as a working mother maintaining that all-important life/work balance,” added Sonkin, thanking Sony Music CEO Rob Stringer, Columbia EVP Joel Klaiman, and SVP of Promotion and Operations Jim Burruss, in addition to Leipsner.

Sonkin got her start in the music business at Elektra Records, where she worked from 1993 to 2004, promoting such artists as Tracy Chapman, Natalie Merchant, Jason Mraz, and Phish, among others.