Columbia Records Promotes Joe Gallo to VP, Sales

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Joe Gallo
Sony Music

Columbia Records has promoted Joe Gallo to Vice President, Sales. The New York-based Gallo was previously Senior Director of Sales, working with such retails partners as Apple, Amazon and SoundCloud.

In his new position, Gallo is tasked with leading Columbia’s frontline sales and managing its commercial partner relationships, working closely with Joel Klaiman, EVP/GM of Columbia Records and reporting to Darren Stupak, Sony Music Entertainment EVP/GM of Sales. Gallo will also focus on catalog initiatives.

Gallo first joined Sony Music in 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Colorado, Boulder.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad