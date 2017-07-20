Columbia Records Promotes Joe Gallo to VP, Sales

Columbia Records has promoted Joe Gallo to Vice President, Sales. The New York-based Gallo was previously Senior Director of Sales, working with such retails partners as Apple, Amazon and SoundCloud.

In his new position, Gallo is tasked with leading Columbia’s frontline sales and managing its commercial partner relationships, working closely with Joel Klaiman, EVP/GM of Columbia Records and reporting to Darren Stupak, Sony Music Entertainment EVP/GM of Sales. Gallo will also focus on catalog initiatives.

Gallo first joined Sony Music in 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Colorado, Boulder.