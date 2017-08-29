Coldplay Dedicate New Song ‘Houston’ to Hurricane Harvey Victims

Coldplay performed a new song, called “Houston,” at their Miami concert on Monday night, dedicated to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Frontman Chris Martin stressed that it was a one-time-only performance.

“This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that’s kind of what we think of when we go to Texas,” Martin told concertgoers at the Hard Rock Stadium. “So, if you’ll bear with us, this is a new song and we’ll never play this again. It’s a one-off and this is called ‘Houston.’ We’re gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we’re gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show.”

Coldplay was forced to postpone their Houston concert that was scheduled for Friday due to the tropical storm. “We really wanted to play tonight, but sitting here all together watching the news about the storm, we feel that we can’t ask anyone to put their safety at risk. So, sadly, we will have to postpone,” a statement on the band’s social media accounts read.

“From Miami, we are sending love to Houston / We are praying that you make it through the rain,” Martin sang. “I know nothing’s gonna break the will of Houston / Oh, how we can’t wait to go down there again.”

Several other celebrities have posted tributes to Houston and those affected by Hurricane Harvey, with some like Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Kim Kardashian making donations to relief efforts.