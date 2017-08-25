Coldplay, Mary J. Blige Concerts in Houston Postponed Due to Hurricane Harvey

After holding out hope until the last minute, Coldplay was forced to postpone its Friday night concert in Houston as Hurricane Harvey gets closer to making landfall in Texas.

The band tweeted the announcement on Friday before noon, writing, “We really wanted to play tonight, but sitting here all together watching the news about the storm we feel that we can’t ask anyone to put their safety at risk. So, sadly, we will have to postpone.”

Live Nation Houston‏ will notify ticketholders when a new date has been set for the NRG Stadium perfomance.

Earlier this morning, Mary J. Blige’s show scheduled for Friday night was also rescheduled. The concert will now take place on Sept. 19.

Blige’s concert venue, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, shared the news on Facebook: “Tonight’s Mary J Blige concert has been rescheduled to Tuesday, September 19th. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored on September 19th. If you are not able to attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be made available at the point of purchase.”

Live Nation Houston also tweeted news about the two cancellations.

Due to Hurricane Harvey, tonight’s Coldplay concert at NRG Stadium has been postponed. (1/2) — Live Nation Houston (@LiveNationHOU) August 25, 2017

Ticketholders will be updated when there is further info. We urge all fans in the area to stay safe. (2/2) — Live Nation Houston (@LiveNationHOU) August 25, 2017

Additionally, a Lady Antebellum concert set for Sunday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands has been axed.

“Due to the anticipated weather event in Houston this weekend, and in the interest of fan safety, Sunday’s Lady Antebellum stop … has been canceled,” Live Nation Entertainment’s Brian Birr said.

The massive storm, believed to be a Category 3 hurricane, is expected to strike the Texas coast early Saturday morning with winds of over 100 miles an hour. Houston is expecting upwards of 15 inches of rain.