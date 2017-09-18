Clive Davis Documentary ‘The Soundtrack of Our Lives’ Premieres on Apple Music Oct. 3 (Watch Trailer)

Clive Davis
The documentary “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival back in April, will debut exclusively on Apple Music on October 3, with a limited theatrical release in select cities starting on September 27.

The film, which was directed by Chris Perkel, examines Davis’ life and career in great detail. Davis, now 85, began his career as an attorney and was hired by Columbia Records, a client of the firm for which he worked, in 1960. He rose through the ranks and was appointed president of the label in 1967, and shortly afterward experienced an epiphany at the Monterey Pop Festival (the 50th anniversary of which is coming up in June), coming away with not just a vision of the burgeoning rock revolution, but also a contract for Janis Joplin.

In the half century since then — at Columbia, the two labels he founded, Arista and J, and his current role as chief creative officer for Sony Music — he’s directed or had a strong hand in the careers of Sly and the Family Stone, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Alicia Keys, Barry Manilow, Patti Smith, The Kinks, Lou Reed, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, and many others; via deals with L.A. Reid and Babyface’s LaFace Records and Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy, he’s also been connected with Outkast, TLC, Usher, Pink, and The Notorious B.I.G.

It’s all explored in great detail in the film — check out a trailer below.

