Clive Davis Documentary ‘The Soundtrack of Our Lives’ Premieres on Apple Music Oct. 3 (Watch Trailer)

The documentary “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival back in April, will debut exclusively on Apple Music on October 3, with a limited theatrical release in select cities starting on September 27.
In the half century since then — at Columbia, the two labels he founded, Arista and J, and his current role as chief creative officer for Sony Music — he’s directed or had a strong hand in the careers of Sly and the Family Stone, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Alicia Keys, Barry Manilow, Patti Smith, The Kinks, Lou Reed, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, and many others; via deals with L.A. Reid and Babyface’s LaFace Records and Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy, he’s also been connected with Outkast, TLC, Usher, Pink, and The Notorious B.I.G.
It’s all explored in great detail in the film — check out a trailer below.