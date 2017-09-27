Music Industry Titans Toast Clive Davis at ‘Soundtrack of Our Lives’ Doc’s Los Angeles Premiere

Not much music business got done in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (Sept. 26) because a large portion of the industry was out for the evening, toasting hitmaker Clive Davis and the west coast premiere of his feature-length documentary, “The Soundtrack of Our Lives.”

The film first screened at Tribeca in April, where it received a star-studded reception. The West Hollywood screening, hosted by Apple Music, also saw heavy hitters in attendance, including Jimmy Iovine, Larry Jackson, Robert Kondrk, and Scott Seviour from Apple; Attorneys Don Passman, Eric Greenspan and the Davis Firm’s Jodie Shihadeh; WME’s Richard Weitz and Leisl Copeland; Warner Music Group’s Peter Gray; former Epic Records chairman L.A. Reid with wife Erica; Touch Tunes chief executive Charles Goldstuck; as well as artists like DJ Khaled, Carlos Santana, Earth Wind & Fire, Leona Lewis, Melissa Manchester, and Johnny Mathis. Mediums like visual art (Mr. Brainwash walked the carpet proudly sporting purple paint splatter in his beard), and film (Lou Adler and Brett Ratner) were also represented.

The screening was followed by a formal sit-down dinner at Cecconi’s — again, hosted by Apple Music, which will stream the doc — featuring a menu of paccheri, branzino, Ahi Tuna, and buffalo mozzarella, among other options, and complete with assigned tables, which made for a jovial mix and lots of buzzy chatter.

“Apple has been so incredibly supportive,” said Clive Davis, whose son Doug, an attorney, has been spearheading the partnership with the software and internet giant. “I came into this town yesterday, I go to the Beverly Center and I see an unbelievable billboard for this film. I understand they’re putting one in times Square. I’m watching the Emmys and I see a 30-second [ad]. They believe in this film and in its ability to cross over into the mainstream.”

Watch the trailer for “The Soundtrack of Our Lives” below: