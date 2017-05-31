Country Music Artist Clay Walker Signs with UTA

Clay Walker
UTA

Country music artist Clay Walker has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for worldwide representation in music, the agency announced on May 30.

A 25-year veteran of the country music scene, the Texas native released his self-titled debut album in 1993. Eleven No. 1 country singles followed, including “What’s It to You,” “If I Could Make a Living,” “This Woman and This Man,” and “Rumor Has It,” along with sales of of 11 million albums, according to the agency. his first studio release since 2010’s “She Won’t Be Lonely Long” is due out later this year.

Walker, who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1996, founded the Band Against MS foundation. Since 2003, the artist has helped the foundation raise more than $5 million through various charity events.

Said UTA’s Nick Meinema in announcing the signing: “We’re excited to have Clay as a new client. His world-class voice, performance style and commitment to philanthropy makes him an artist that we are thrilled to represent. We look forward to working with him on some innovative new opportunities.”

Walker is managed by the Irv Woolsey Company.

 

