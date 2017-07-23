Classic West Heads North to Seattle, with the Eagles, Doobie Brothers Topping the Bill

The Eagles
After a successful inaugural run at Dodger Stadium on July 15 and 16, Classic West will head north to Seattle for Classic Northwest. Topping the bill for September 30 at Safeco Field are The Eagles and Doobie Brothers. An official announcement arrives on Monday.

At opening night of Classic West in Los Angeles, The Eagles shared the bill with Steely Dan in addition to the Doobie Brothers. Filling in for the late Glenn Frey on guitar and vocals was his son, Deacon; Vince Gil and Bob Seger also joined the Eagles in their first show since Frey’s 2016 death. The lineup for night two included Fleetwood Mac, Journey, and Earth, Wind & Fire. That same combination heads to New York’s Citi Field on July 29 and 30.

Tickets prices for the Classic series, a Live Nation production, start at $99 for single-day entry and top out at $2,950 for the two-day front row VIP package in New York.

Safeco Field has a seated capacity of 47,000 and is the home stadium of the Seattle Mariners.

 

