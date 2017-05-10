Chris Monaco Named Chief Revenue Officer at LiveStyle

Chris Monaco, a veteran of Universal Music Group, has joined LiveStyle, Inc., the company headed by former AEG chief Randy Phillips, as Chief Revenue Officer – Brand Partnerships and Sponsorships. Monaco will be based out of LiveStyle’s Beverly Hills office.

The electronic music event production company produces and promotes single and multiday festivals across North America, Europe, South America, Australia and Asia, including MADE Events, React Presents, Disco Donnie Presents, Life in Color, and MMG, in addition to working with such gatherings as Electric Zoo, Spring Awakening, Mysteryland, TomorrowWorld, and Life in Color. LiveStyle also has a 40% participation interest in Brazil’s Rock in Rio and owns and operates Beatport, the longtime hub of dance music culture.

Said Phillips: “Chris and I first worked together when he was CEO of AEG Live, [and] I know his capabilities very well. … The modern day CRO assumes the responsibilities of a revenue-minded CMO with a deep understanding of multiple industries, marketing principles, and consumer engagement.”

“This is an exciting time in live music,” added Monaco. “Everything we do will enrich the fan experience and how we interact with audiences — I’m looking forward to working with all of these like-minded communities worldwide.”