Details Emerge About Chris Cornell’s Suicide in Leaked Police Report

Details surrounding Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell’s suicide were published Friday by The Detroit News, which obtained a copy of a report filed by officers who responded to the scene.

According to the article, the report says Cornell’s wife, Vicky, asked his bodyguard to check on the singer after a telephone conversation in which he repeatedly said, “I am just tired.” The bodyguard, Martin Kirsten, went to Cornell’s room at the MGM Grand Hotel shortly after midnight and found the main door and a door to the bedroom suite locked; he forced both doors open. He found Cornell on the bathroom floor, “with blood running from his mouth and a red exercise band around [his] neck,” the report says.

Cornell’s family issued a statement Friday morning disputing that his death was a suicide and may have been exacerbated by Ativan, which he had been prescribed for anxiety. Michael Woody, director of media relations for the Detroit Police, told Variety that the report had been leaked and an official version will not be available until the medical report is complete, probably several weeks from now.

Kirsten had been in Cornell’s room shortly before he received Vicky’s call. He helped the singer fix his computer and then gave Cornell two Ativan pills, “which victim takes for anxiety.”

At around 12:15 a.m., Vicky Cornell phoned Kirsten and asked him to check on her husband, “because he did not sound like he is okay,” the report said. She said her husband sounded “groggy and just kept saying, ‘I am just tired,’ and hung up the phone.”

Kirsten went to the singer’s suite and called security twice when he found the doors latched. Security personnel refused to allow him access, but Kirsten kicked down the doors and found the singer unresponsive. An MGM medic arrived at 12:56 a.m., according to the report, and “untied the red exercise band from [the] victim’s neck and began CPR on [Cornell, who] was not breathing.”

EMS personnel arrived minutes later and also unsuccessfully attempted CPR. Cornell was pronounced dead by a doctor at 1:30 a.m. Homicide detectives arrived and began an investigation, but foul play is not suspected in the case.

Cornell, who struggled with substance abuse for much of his life, admitted in 2009 that he had been in rehab for an addiction to OxyContin. He said he had been sober since 2002.