Chris Cornell Remembered by His Friend, Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

When Chris Cornell toured with Linkin Park in 2007 and 2008, Chester Bennington, that band’s singer, would join Cornell for a version of Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike,” and Cornell would join Linkin Park for their hit “Crawling.” Cornell and Bennington were friends offstage as well. Here, Bennington remembers Cornell, who passed away early Thursday morning.

Dear Chris,

I dreamt about the Beatles last night. I woke up with Rocky Raccoon playing in my head and a concerned look on my wife’s face. She told me my friend has just passed away. Thoughts of you flooded my mind and I wept. I’m still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family. You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known. Your talent was pure and unrivaled. Your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one. I suppose that’s what we all are. You helped me understand that.   I just watched a video of you singing ‘ A day in the life ‘ by the Beatles and thought of my dream. I’d like to think you were saying goodbye in your own way. I can’t imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life. I send my love to your wife and children, friends and family. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your life.

With all of my love.

Your friend,

Chester Bennington

 

 

