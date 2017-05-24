Chris Cornell’s Gravesite Will Be Open to the Public After 3 p.m. Friday

Chris Cornell
Deena Cavallo

The private funeral for Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who died in Detroit early Thursday, will be held on Friday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

After 3 p.m. local time, the public is welcome to visit the gravesite, after the private concludes, Cornell’s attorney told to Variety on Tuesday.

Information about larger public memorials was still undecided at press time.

While Cornell’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging, his family on Thursday questioned the coroner’s report that the singer intentionally took his own life, noting that he had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken a higher dosage that impaired his judgement.

“Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris—or if any substances contributed to his demise,” the family said in a statement.

Over the weekend, several artists paid tribute to the singer. Ryan Adams performed “Black Hole Sun” at a concert in New Zealand, as did Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, incorporating the song into his bass solo. During U2’s performance at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, singer Bono dedicated their song “Running to Stand Still” to Cornell and his family. “For the lion that was Chris Cornell, we send a prayer to his lioness,” Bono said.



