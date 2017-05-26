Chris Cornell’s Los Angeles Funeral Attended by Bandmates, Metallica, Brad Pitt, Dave Grohl

Beneath an overcast sky, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was laid to rest Friday in a private ceremony at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Along with the singer’s wife Vicky and their two children, a wide variety of people from various stages of his life were present to pay tribute, ranging from his Soundgarden bandmates and musician friends like Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl to actors Brad Pitt and Christian Bale.

Cornell’s Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello was among the speakers at the service. Others in attendance from the music world included Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell and Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington — both of whom wrote or spoke in tribute to the singer last week — Metallica’s James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell, Nile Rodgers and Pharrell Williams, the latter of whom is managed by Ron Laffitte, as was Cornell. Actors Josh Brolin and Jeremy Renner were present as well.

The singer’s gravesite, located in the cemetery’s Garden of Legions section, will be open to the public at 3 p.m. local time, after the service concludes.

Cornell, 52, was found dead in a Detroit hotel room last week, and initial coroner’s results found the cause of death to be suicide by hanging. However, the toxicology reports are not yet in and his family has disputed the findings, indicating that he may have taken too much of an anti-anxiety medication that, according to their attorney, can cause paranoid or suicidal thoughts.

Vicky Cornell penned an open letter to her husband, writing that she would stand up for him, take care of their children, and that she knew they would find each other again someday.

Hollywood Forever Cemetary is home to numerous notable entertainment industry figures, including Johnny Ramone, Dee Dee Ramone, Mickey Rooney, and Douglas Fairbanks.

