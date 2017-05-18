Chris Cornell, Soundgarden Frontman, Dead at 52

Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman and singer Chris Cornell died late Wednesday (May 17), Variety has confirmed. He was 52. The circumstances of his death were not immediately known, but the musician is believed to have died in Detroit, where Soundgarden performed on May 17.

A rep for the singer issued the following statement in the early hours of May 18: “Chris Cornell passed away late Wednesday night in Detroit, MI. His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause. They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Cornell, a key figure to emerge out of the Seattle grunge scene, founded Soundgarden in 1984. The band was arguably the first from the area to sign with a major label, joining the A&M Records roster in 1989, two years before Nirvana’s game-changing “Never Mind” would be released. Simultaneously, in 1990, Cornell would help form the group Temple of the Dog in tribute to the late Andrew Wood, frontman of Mother Love Bone, along with members of Pearl Jam. Yielding a hit single, “Hunger Strike,” which would chart in 1992, it would set the stage for Soundgarden’s breakthrough album, “Superunknown,” which was released in March 1994, debuting atop the Billboard 200 album chart.

Cornell’s distinctive voice — he had a four-octave range and the sort of richness to his singing that one might equate with a grunge version of Freddie Mercury — propelled a string of radio smashes from the album, including “Spoonman” and “Black Hole Sun,” both of which won Grammy Awards in 1995. “Superunknown” would eventually sell more than 5 million copies, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The band returned with 1996’s “Down On the Upside,” but tensions between Cornell and Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayill, namely over the musical direction of the group, made continuing on untenable and in 1998, Soundgarden announced its split.

