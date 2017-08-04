Chris Cornell’s Daughter Performs Tribute to Her Father and Chester Bennington

Chris Cornell daughter Toni Cornell
Toni Cornell, 12, joined OneRepublic live on “Good Morning America” to perform Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” as a tribute to her late father Chris Cornell and the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington. Cohen himself died last year.

Linkin Park was scheduled to perform on Friday as part of the “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series before Bennington’s death. OneRepublic, paying homage to their friends, paused their nationwide tour to play in Central Park in place of Linkin Park.

Chris Cornell and Bennington both died earlier this year within months of each other. Bennington died by suicide on what would have been the 53rd birthday of his friend Cornell, whose death was also ruled a suicide. Bennington performed a rendition of “Hallelujah” at Cornell’s private funeral service in May.

In an open letter to the Soundgarden singer on the day of his death, Bennington wrote, “You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known. Your talent was pure and unrivaled. Your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one.”

The two had worked together in a professional capacity many times, and Cornell toured with Linkin Park in 2007 and 2008.

