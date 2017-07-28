Chester Bennington’s Widow Releases Heartbreaking Statement: ‘How Do I Move On?’

Eight days after Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was found dead in his Southern California home after an apparent suicide, his wife Talinda has released a powerful statement to fans:

“One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero — their Daddy,” it reads. “We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well.

“My babies are so young to have lost their daddy,” it continues. “And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love.

Always,

Mrs.Talinda Bennington”

Bennington, who has six children, had struggled with depression and substance abuse throughout his life. He also appeared to be deeply impacted by the loss of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who died in May and was good friends with Bennington. The Linkin Park frontman died on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

On Monday, the band issued a touching statement about the singer, and later in the day the band’s Mike Shinoda posted the earliest known photograph of the bandmembers together on Instagram.

On Saturday, the band set up a tribute site for Bennington, which features a photo of Bennington onstage, surrounded by the light from thousands of fans’ phones, with the hashtag #RIPCHESTER and the following message:

In case you or someone you know needs support, here are some resources:

Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK

Crisis Text Line, the free, nationwide, 24/7 text message service for people in crisis, is here to support. For support in the United States, text HELLO to 741741 or message at facebook.com/CrisisTextLine.

For support outside the US, find resources at http://www.suicide.org/international-suicide-hotlines.html

The site also features an area for fans to post messages.