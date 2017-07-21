Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Died by Hanging, Coroner Confirms

The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed additional details about the death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, whose body was found on Thursday at his home in a south suburb of L.A.

Ed Winter, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, told Variety that an employee found Bennington hanging in the bedroom of his Palos Verdes Estates home. Police had previously confirmed that officials responded to a call of a dead body at his private residence in the 2800 block of Via Victoria shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday. Bennington was 41.

A bottle of alcohol was also found in the room, though it was not near his body, Winter said. Investigators did not find a note in the room. An autopsy is pending.

Bennington had struggled with depression and substance abuse throughout his life. He also appeared to be deeply impacted by the loss of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who died in May and was good friends with Bennington. The Linkin Park frontman died on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

“I’d like to think you were saying goodbye in your own way,” Bennington, who also performed at Cornell’s funeral, wrote in an open letter to him shortly after his death. “I can’t imagine a world without you in it.”

Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda commented on Bennington’s death on Thursday, tweeting, “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true.”