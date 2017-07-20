Linkin Park Frontman Chester Bennington Remembered by Hollywood: ‘Shocked and Heartbroken’

Hollywood mourned the loss of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, following the singer’s death by suicide on Thursday morning. Musicians and actors alike took to social media to offer condolences and spread mental health awareness.
Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda confirmed the news on Twitter. “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true,” he penned. “An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”
“Chester was one of the kindest men I’ve had on my show,” Jimmy Kimmel wrote quickly after the news broke. “My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly.”
OneRepublic shared, “Massive R.I.P. to Chester Bennington of [Linkin Park]. This breaks our heart. Suicide is the devil on Earth walking amongst us.”
“Tragic ending,” Chance the Rapper penned. “Condolences his friends and family and Linkin Park.”
Imagine Dragons shared, “No words. So heartbroken.”
“This feels like a kick in the chest,” Gabourey Sidibe wrote. “‘My December’ has pulled me through many times. Depression is a real monster.”
Radio personality Elvis Duran shared a photo of the two, captioning it, “Seeming to be happy is never enough.”
“Saddened to learn about the passing of the talented Chester Bennington from Linkin Park,” actress Ashley Greene said. “My heart breaks for his family and children.”
“So sad to hear about [Chester Bennington] suicide,” Keegan Allen said. “His voice and talent will not be forgotten.”
Nikki Sixx reminisced on a recent conversation with Bennington, writing, “I am in tears. Chester just told me how happy he was. He was such a sweet and talented man. I feel so sad for his family, band mates, and fans.”
“We lost another legend,” rapper Juicy J wrote. “Prayers up for the family so sad.”
Read more reactions below: