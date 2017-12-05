Chester Bennington Had Alcohol in His System When He Died: Report

According to autopsy and toxicology results obtained by TMZ, Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington had alcohol in his system at the time of his suicide on July 20.

The singer had a small amount of alcohol in his system at the time of his death and initially tested “presumptive positive” for MDMA (ecstacy), although subsequent tests did not detect the drug and ultimately he was not determined to be under the influence of drugs when he died.

A prescription bottle of Zolpidem (the generic version of the sleep aid Ambien) and a small amount of beer was also found in the singer’s bedroom. The report is consistent with the initial suicide report. “Autopsy findings are characteristic of suicidal hanging,” deputy medical examiner Dr. Christopher Rogers’ report says. “There was a history of suicidal ideation [in Bennington],“ which his wife Talinda confirmed.

The Linkin Park frontman had battled depression and alcoholism throughout his life and spent time in rehab in 2006. He had been prescribed antidepressents in the past but had not taken them for more than a year; similarly, before his death he’d told friends he had been sober for six months.

On October 28 the surviving members of Linkin Park performed a three-hour tribute concert to Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl with members of No Doubt, System of a Down, Avenged Sevenfold, Sum-41, Bush and Yellowcard. On Dec. 15 the band will release “One More Light Live,” a live album recorded during Bennington’s final tour earlier this year.