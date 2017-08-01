Chester Bennington’s Private Funeral Held in Los Angeles With Family, Linkin Park Bandmates in Attendance

Family and close friends celebrated the life of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington on Saturday at a private service in Los Angeles, while fans across the globe organized over 300 band-endorsed memorials.

The musician died on July 20 after he was found hanging in the bedroom of his L.A. home. The private service was held on Saturday at South Coast Botanical Garden in Palos Verdes Estates. More than 500 family members and close friends, including his Linkin Park bandmates and other musicians whom he has shared the stage with, attended.

Ted Stryker of KROQ led the service, and Bennington’s Stone Temple Pilots band mates Robert and Dean DeLeo, Kings of Chaos drummer Matt Sorum, Damon Fox, and Jimmy Gnecco teamed up for a powerful rendition of “Amazing Grace,” according to a release from Warner Bros. Records. Ryan Shuck — who started the band Dead By Sunrise with Bennington — as well as Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn were among those who gave eulogies.

Around the globe, fans continue to show support for the band’s frontman. Music For Relief, the non-profit founded by Linkin Park in 2005, has launched the One More Light Fund in honor of Bennington. Donations can be made at http://www.musicforrelief.org. The band also shared the Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK.