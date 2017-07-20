Chester Bennington: Five of His Best Musical Moments

With the tragic news of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington’s death on Thursday, Variety has compiled five of his best musical moments.

“Hunger Strike,” Temple of the Dog, “Temple of the Dog”

The song was written by the late Chris Cornell for his band Temple of the Dog and as a duet with bandmate Eddie Vedder, but Cornell performed the song on Linkin Park’s “Projekt Revolution” tour with Cornell singing Vedder’s lyrics and Bennington on Cornell’s.

“System,” Chester Bennington, “Queen of the Damned” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

The album was the first solo musical output from Jonathan Davis, the lead singer of nu metal group Korn. Due to contract limitations with Sony, Davis was unable to perform the vocals for the songs he wrote, so he hired five of his friends, including Bennington, to sing the vocals.

“In the End,” Linkin Park, Hybrid Theory

Easily one of Linkin Park’s most recognizable songs, “In the End” helped launch Linkin Park into prominence as the fourth single off their debut album “Hybrid Theory.”

“Numb,” Linkin Park, “Meteora”

“Numb” was released as the third single off Linkin Park’s second album “Meteora,” and was remixed as “Numb/Encore” for “Collision Course,” a collaboration album between Linkin Park and Jay-Z.

“What I’ve Done,” Linkin Park, “Minutes to Midnight”

“What I’ve Done” was the first single from Linkin Park’s third album “Minutes to Midnight.” The live performance of the song at Milton Keynes received a Grammy nomination for best hard rock performance in 2010. It is the band’s most commercially successful song, being certified three times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.