Linkin Park Album Streams Spike 7,000% in the Day After Chester Bennington’s Death

As news spread of Chester Bennington’s suicide on the morning of July 20, fans flocked to streaming services to remember the Linkin Park frontman through his music.

According to analytics firm Buzz Angle Music, streams of Linkin Park albums were up 7,000 percent between July 20 and 21, with the 2003 album “Meteora” seeing the biggest uptick of more than 10,000%. “Minutes to Midnight,” from 2007, was second with a lift of 9,500%. “Hybrid Theory,” the band’s debut released in 2000, saw the third biggest spike, with 8,700%.

The most streamed Linkin Park song was 2000’s “In The End,” with 1.5 million on-demand audio streams. It was also the most Shazamed and most downloaded track of the 24 hour period. On video platforms, “Numb” from “Meteora” was ranked highest with 695,000 on-demand video streams. The songs saw a rise of 342% and 244% across all platforms, respectively. Overall, Linkin Park songs were up 469% on streaming services, both audio and video.

Linkin Park had released seven albums on Warner Bros. Records since the band’s 2000 debut — all but two charted at No. 1 on the Billboard 2oo charts. Their latest, “One More Light,” was released in May.

According to Buzz Angle Music, which monitors album sales and downloads, streams, video and radio plays, these are the 10 most streamed Linkin Park songs: