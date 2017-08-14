Charlottesville: Dave Matthews Band ‘Disgusted By the Acts of Racist, Hate-Filled Terrorism’ in Hometown

Dave Matthews Band is speaking out against the white supremacist-led protests that turned deadly in their hometown of Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend.

In an open letter posted to their official website Saturday, Matthews and his bandmates did not mince words when specifically referring to the violence as “racist, hate-filled terrorism.”

“We are all disgusted by the acts of racist, hate-filled terrorism in our hometown this weekend. Like so many our hearts are broken. Our thoughts go out to the families and victims of these unbelievable acts. This is not the Charlottesville we know and love. This town has grown from its sometimes great but often difficult history and is marching toward an inclusive future. This murderous act and those who incited it are not what we aspire to be. We will work tirelessly, hand-in-hand with our community to help one another so we can all heal from this sickening display of horror. Hate speech disguised as free speech is cowardly and shameful. Such speech gives permission to the murderous crimes we witnessed today. There is nothing pure, acceptable, or philosophical about Nazism, or racism masked as heritage,” an unspecified member of the band wrote.

Three people were killed in Charlottesville on Saturday — one when a neo-nazi drove into a crowd of anti-racist protesters, and another two in a helicopter crash. White supremacists zeroed in on the city to fight back against the decision to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee, a Confederate general.

“The multicultural tapestry that is America must come together, acknowledge our very difficult but remarkable history. We must move away from the racist and ignorant elements of our past toward an inclusive, kinder, more intelligent future,” the band concluded.

While only drummer Carter Beauford was actually born in the Virginia city, all four members of DMB got their start in Charlottesville thanks to the local rock music scene.