Charli XCX Drops New Song, ‘Out of My Head,’ With Tove Lo; New Mixtape Next Week (Listen)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Charli XCX
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

It’s been three years since Charli XCX dropped her sophomore album, “Sucker,” and in the intervening time the super-prolific singer/songwriter has done just about everything but release a third album: She’s toured regularly, released an EP (“Vroom Vroom”), a mixtape (“Number 1 Angel”) and a hit single (“Boys”), and a raft of guest appearances on songs by David Guetta, Mura Masa, Weathan and others. Now there’s a new song and a mixtape on the way.

The song is called “Out of My Head” and features Tove Lo and Alma with production by Sophie and A.G. Cook, and the mixtape — which she confirmed on Twitter earlier this week — features MØ, CupcakKe, Carly Rae Jepsen, Caroline Polachek (formerly of Chairlift) and others.

Charli premiered the song on BBC radio, saying, “It’s the first song from a very real mixtape that myself and A.G. have been working on for the past couple of months. It’s called Pop 2. It’s going to drop a week from now but I might release a couple of songs before the full thing. It’s coming.”

