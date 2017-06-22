Chance the Rapper Apologizes for ‘Disrespecting’ Dr. Dre and Aftermath Entertainment

Chance the Rapper notoriously shares his unabashed opinion — but he also recognizes when he crosses the line.

During his 2017 Be Encouraged tour, the Grammy-winning independent artist used LED visuals to satirize major labels, including Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment, Atlantic Records, and Def Jam Records. The joke used logos to recreate fake versions of their names, a signal to Chance’s notably independent status.

Meanwhile at Chance The Rapper's tour… pic.twitter.com/VHbu1TclKI — RESPECT. MAGAZINE (@RESPECTMAG) April 25, 2017

In a series of eight tweets, Chance wrote, “I want to formally apologize to Dr. Dre, and all of Aftermath for publicly disrespecting their hard work and contributions to music.” He went on to explain, “I made the mistake of including imprints, which not only dulled my overall point of trying to uplift an artist, but also singled out artist-owned ventures that have only worked to progress the culture.”

He continued, “Dre is a premier example of creating space for wealth and ownership in an industry designed for creatives to be the foot of soldiers. His work with Beats, Compton Schools and artist like Kendrick, Game, Eminem, .Paak, 50 NWA and others is unmatched and how I inspire to be.”

Chance concluded his apology with a final nod to Dr. Dre and producers. “I set out to empower and I completely mussed the ball and I know that now. Once again, sorry to Dre, all the artists/producers at Aftermath and all the other folk trying to make a difference in music that I belittled.”

Read the full apology below:

When I went on the Be Encouraged tour I made LED content to satirize and degrade major labels. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

But also singled out artist-owned ventures that have only worked to progress the culture — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

His work with Beats, Compton Schools and artist like Kendrick, Game, Eminem, .Paak, 50 NWA and others is unmatched and how i inspire to be — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017