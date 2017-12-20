Chance the Rapper and Jeremih Drop ‘Rewrapped’ Expanded Version of Christmas Mixtape (Listen)

As a special holiday surprise, Chance the Rapper and Jeremih have dropped an updated and expanded— or “re-wrapped” — version of last year’s holiday mixtape, adding nine new songs and a piano version of “Strange at the Table.” You can download it here or stream on SoundCloud here.

The mixtape includes drumming contributions from fellow Chicagoan Common and Lena Waithe from the Showtime series “The Chi” — and more commentary from comedian Hannibal Buress.

“I guess these motherf—ers really love Christmas! Two Christmas albums?” the comedian jokes, “Jesus Christ! No pun intended.”

Chance announced the project earlier this year: “Me and @jeremih quietly made a free chicago christmas soundcloud project last year and it was so fun we just ran it back,” he wrote. “#merrychristmaslilmama will be available EVERYWHERE next week wit a gang of new altxmas bangerz. Shout Common & Lena Waithe for playing new drums on every track on this project.”

“Chance The Rapper and Jeremih’s Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: Re-Wrapped” tracklist:

Disc One

1. “All the Way”

2. “Snowed In”

3. “Stranger at the Table”

4. “Joy”

5. “I’m Your Santa”

6. “Shoulda Left You”

7. “The Tragedy”

8. “Chi Town Christmas”

9. “Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama”

Disc Two

1. “Down With That”

2. “Lil’ Bit”

3. “Held It Down”

4. “Big Kid Again”

5. “Let It Snow”

6. “Family For”

7. “Ms. Parker”

8. “One More Cry”

9. “Are U Live”

10. “Stranger at the Table (Piano Remix)”