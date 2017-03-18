Hollywood and the music industry flocked to social media on Saturday after news broke that legendary musician Chuck Berry had died.
Berry, a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer known for songs including “Maybellene,” “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Johnny B. Goode,” was found unresponsive by the St. Charles County police and pronounced dead minutes later.
The Twitter account managed by the estate of John Lennon tweeted out a quote, “If you had to give Rock ‘n’ Roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry.”
“RIP. And peace and love Chuck Berry Mr. rock ‘n’ roll music,” Ringo Starr wrote.
Huey Lewis penned, “Chuck Berry. Maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll. His music and his influence will last forever.”
“A legend is gone. Half the rock-n-roll artist today wouldn’t be playing had Chuck not been there at the beginning,” wrote George Takei.
“Thou Shall Have No Other Rock Gods Before Him” Questlove wrote on Instagram.
