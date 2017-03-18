Hollywood and the music industry flocked to social media on Saturday after news broke that legendary musician Chuck Berry had died.

Berry, a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer known for songs including “Maybellene,” “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Johnny B. Goode,” was found unresponsive by the St. Charles County police and pronounced dead minutes later.

The Twitter account managed by the estate of John Lennon tweeted out a quote, “If you had to give Rock ‘n’ Roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry.”

"If you had to give Rock 'n' Roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry"

John Lennon (with Chuck Berry)

Mike Douglas TV Show, 1972 pic.twitter.com/ViJtLblEwt — John Lennon (@johnlennon) March 18, 2017

“RIP. And peace and love Chuck Berry Mr. rock ‘n’ roll music,” Ringo Starr wrote.

R I P. And peace and love Chuck Berry Mr. rock 'n' roll music 😎✌️🌟💖🎵🎶☮ pic.twitter.com/hS2S2lUORf — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 18, 2017

Huey Lewis penned, “Chuck Berry. Maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll. His music and his influence will last forever.”

Chuck Berry. Maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll. His music and his influence will last forever. – Huey — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) March 18, 2017

“A legend is gone. Half the rock-n-roll artist today wouldn’t be playing had Chuck not been there at the beginning,” wrote George Takei.

A legend is gone. Half the rock-n-roll artist today wouldn't be playing had Chuck not been there at the beginning. https://t.co/Z0VQBYFTsN — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 18, 2017

“Thou Shall Have No Other Rock Gods Before Him” Questlove wrote on Instagram.

Thou Shall Have No Other Rock Gods Before Him #ChuckBerry rip A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Read more reactions to Berry’s death from Hollywood and music industry below:

R.I.P. To the father of ROCK N ROLL the genius CHUCK BERRY ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾Johnny be good — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck Berry who has died at 90. #truelegand

My condolences to his cousin Marvin who found the new sound he was lookin' for. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck Berryhttps://t.co/9MoHHXnxD7 — Carole King (@Carole_King) March 18, 2017

Hail, Hail, the King of Rock and Roll, Chuck Berry. RIP, Mr. B. Goode. https://t.co/k7fKmgSmSt — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry died. This breaks my heart, but 90 years old ain't bad for rock and roll. Johnny B. Goode forever. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock’n’roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck. pic.twitter.com/0TwpdDmw9e — The Jacksons (@Jacksons) March 18, 2017

Rest In Peace, Chuck Berry. You changed music. You changed everyone that listened to your music. Thank you. https://t.co/NxwfWRFD3S — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 18, 2017

One of the most underrated lyricists- #RIPChuckBerry — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) March 18, 2017

R I P Chuck Berry … — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 18, 2017