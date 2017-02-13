“Forget You”? Not when you’re wearing gold from head to toe.

CeeLo Green may have not nabbed gold on Sunday night, but he showed up to the Grammys in an ensemble that instantly won the internet.

From C-3PO to a Power Ranger, from Ferrero Rocher chocolate to a Louis Vuitton purse, social media users compared the singer — who wore a long-sleeved metallic gown with a gold mask and glove — to everything under the sun, churning out meme after meme. Green was a good sport and even retweeted some of the reactions to his getup.

He wore the black version of the same outfit at Primary Wave’s 11th annual pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Here are some of the funniest tweets below:

“When Cee Lo Green looks like a Ferrero Rocher. # GRAMMYs,” @Panayisalad wrote.

When Cee Lo Green looks like a Ferrero Rocher. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/NxmE8e3oTd — Cal (@Panayisalad) February 13, 2017

“Cee Lo Green out there lookin like C-3PO,” @grantedluke tweeted.

Cee Lo Green out there lookin like C-3PO pic.twitter.com/Wn4rm4NY6i — katie (@grantedluke) February 13, 2017

“Cee Lo Green out here looking like Goldust #GRAMMYs,” @rbelk_94 said.

Cee Lo Green out here looking like Goldust #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/fQJFCtFhvV — Ryan Belk (@rbelk_94) February 13, 2017

“This dude Cee lo Green look like Zordon,” @G_MSCNDC wrote.

This dude Cee lo Green look like Zordon pic.twitter.com/7d2gxkYMVB — G (@G_MSCNDC) February 13, 2017

“CeeLo Green out here looking like a Power Ranger ready to battle,” @Erin_Rose_23 tweeted.

CeeLo Green out here looking like a Power Ranger ready to battle pic.twitter.com/EdlPaFpSEN — Erin Donohue (@Erin_Rose_23) February 13, 2017

“Cee Lo Green showing up to the Grammys looking like a handbag,” @huganomics said.

Cee Lo Green showing up to the Grammys looking like a handbag pic.twitter.com/jAK1aOoZ4l — Huganomics (@huganomics) February 13, 2017

“Cee Lo Green pulled up the Grammys like a youth basketball participation trophy that left its ball at the crib… smh,” @SteadyLosing added.

Cee Lo Green pulled up the Grammys like a youth basketball participation trophy that left its ball at the crib… smh pic.twitter.com/qUKfHWJHrV — Jrue-Tang Forever (@SteadyLosing) February 13, 2017

“Cee Lo Green forcin it tonight this man look like The Thing from Fantastic Four #GRAMMYs,” @nashatton said.

Cee Lo Green forcin it tonight

this man look like The Thing from Fantastic Four #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/s4hAkJSN15 — Nas Hatton (@nashatton) February 13, 2017

Green, a three-time Grammy winner, was not nominated for an award this year.