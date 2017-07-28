Carson Daly Says Goodbye to Radio For Family, TV

Carson Daly, the TV and radio personality who got his start at KROQ Los Angeles before catapulting to recognition as host of MTV’s “Total Request Live,” from 1998-2003, stepped down from his morning slot at L.A.’s KAMP (97.1 AMP) yesterday morning (July 28). He joined the CBS Radio pop station in 2010.

Daly posted the following message on his Instagram: “Today is my very last day on AMP Radio… The truth is… The reason I’m going to stop doing radio for now is that I just want to have breakfast with my kids… I want to thank you guys. It’s been really incredible.”

Daly, who hosts NBC’s “The Voice” and “Last Call with Carson Daly,” is a co-anchor on the “Today Show,” and helmed NBC’s “New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly” until 2015, has a schedule that rivals colleague Ryan Seacrest’s.

In his statement, the busy host added, “I’ve made the decision that something has to give with all of these jobs and the truth is, the reason I’m going to stop doing radio for now. And I love radio, it’s what I’ve always done.”

“Radio is where I feel most myself and most comfortable,” he continued. “It’s the thing I’ve done since I [was] 18. It’s really all that I am. I’m a radio DJ. I’m really nothing else. All this other stuff comes and goes, but this is it for me. This is the only thing I know how to do. It’s the only thing I’m semi-good at!

“CBS, by the way, these people here at this radio station are my family,” he concluded. “For me to be on every morning in my hometown, to be able to talk to you guys, it’s literally been the greatest.”

Daly has been married to food blogger Siri Pinter since 2013, with three children, a son, Jackson James, 8, and two daughters, Etta Jones, 4, and London Rose, 2.

CBS Radio released the following statement: “Carson is a valued member of CBS Radio and we support and appreciate the difficult decision he made to strike the right balance for him and his family. While mornings on 97.1 AMP are no longer possible, we are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship around his highly successful, syndicated weekend countdown show, ‘The Daly Download,’ and look forward to other creative collaborations in the future.”

CBS Radio, which will merge with Entercom later this year, just shuffled its L.A. programming team, naming KRTH (K-Earth 101) PD Chris Ebbott to oversee KAMP, while longtime SVP Programming Kevin Weatherly will step down as KAMP PD to focus on the “strategic direction and approach of the market’s five music formats,” while continuing as PD of alternative KROQ and classic hits KCBS (93.1 JACK FM).

Afternoon host Chris Booker, whose shift is usually from 3-7 p.m., sat in for Daly this morning. There is, as yet, no word on his successor.