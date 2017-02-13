Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban teamed up on Sunday to perform their song “The Fighter” at the 2017 Grammys.

John Travolta introduced the two by calling them, “the most dynamic duo since Danny and Sandy.”

Underwood has seven Grammys to her name, since winning best new artist and best female country vocal performance in 2007. Her most recent win came in 2015 for “Something in the Water” in the best country solo performance category. Urban, meanwhile, won his first Grammy in 2006 for the song “You’ll Think of Me.” This year he’s nominated for two awards: best country solo performance and best country album.

On Sunday, the duo released a 24-hour first look at the music video for the track, which originally appeared on Urban’s album “Ripcord.”

Underwood and Urban’s performance followed early 2017 Grammys shows from opener Adele, who belted out “Hello” and the Weeknd. The show kicked off with a big win by Chance the Rapper in the best new artist category.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards — hosted by James Corden — were filmed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and broadcast live on CBS Feb. 12.

Watch a video of Underwood and Urban performing “The Fighter” below: