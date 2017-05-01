Carole King to Perform at Los Angeles LGBT Center’s ‘An Evening With Women’

Carole King is set to perform at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s An Evening with Women event on Saturday, May 13. The benefit held at the Hollywood Palladium will also feature comedian Tig Notaro, Eve Ensler, author of “The Vagina Monologues,” and singer Grace Mitchell. Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher host.

Multiple Grammy winner King will play an intimate set on piano, the Center has announced, building “on the energy and enthusiasm from the worldwide Women’s Marches earlier this year.” Inspired by those events, King released the song “One Small Voice.” Said King: “I’ve never stopped believing that one small voice plus millions of other small voices is exactly how we change the world.”

Previous performers at An Evening with Women include Sia, Macy Gray, James Blunt, No Doubt, Christina Aguilera, Pink, Cyndi Lauper, and more. Producer and 4 Non Blondes singer Linda Perry has curated the event’s entertainment slate since 2009. Co-chairs for the 2017 edition include Clea DuVall and Mia Weier, Annie Goto and Kelly Lynch, and Brent Bolthouse. The event has raised more than $4 million for the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s services for women and girls.