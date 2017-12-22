Cardi B Drops New Single, ‘Bartier Cardi,’ Featuring 21 Savage (Listen)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cardi B
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Grammy nominee Cardi B rounds out a big year with a new single, “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage. While the provocative rapper has been ubiquitous in 2017 — she’s currently featured on– G-eazy’s “No Limit” with A$AP Rocky, Migos’ “Motorsport” with Nicki Minaj, and Ozuna’s “La Modelo” – is the official follow-up to “Bodak Yellow,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks.

While “Bodak Yellow” is her first hit, Cardi has been in the spotlight for several years, thanks to her role on the VH1 reality TV series “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” where she made her debut as a cast member in 2015 during season six. She released her first single “Cheap Ass Weave” during her first year on the show and an appearance on reggae superstar Shaggy’s single “Boom Boom.” She left the show last December and signed with Atlantic early in 2017. She inked a worldwide deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing back in October.

The Bronx, New York-born MC is currently working on her first studio album, which is expected to be released in early 2018.

More Music

  • How 'Pitch Perfect 3' Made a

    Thanks to 'Pitch Perfect 3,' Britney Spears' 'Toxic' Is the Show Tune of the Year

    Grammy nominee Cardi B rounds out a big year with a new single, “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage. While the provocative rapper has been ubiquitous in 2017 — she’s currently featured on– G-eazy’s “No Limit” with A$AP Rocky, Migos’ “Motorsport” with Nicki Minaj, and Ozuna’s “La Modelo” – is the official follow-up to “Bodak Yellow,” […]

  • Mariah Carey hand and feet imprint

    Mariah Carey Will Return to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Stage

    Grammy nominee Cardi B rounds out a big year with a new single, “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage. While the provocative rapper has been ubiquitous in 2017 — she’s currently featured on– G-eazy’s “No Limit” with A$AP Rocky, Migos’ “Motorsport” with Nicki Minaj, and Ozuna’s “La Modelo” – is the official follow-up to “Bodak Yellow,” […]

  • Pharrell Williams and Mike Knobloch'Despicable Me

    Universal Pictures Music Chief Mike Knobloch Talks ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ and How the Taylor Swift-Zayn Duet Happened

    Grammy nominee Cardi B rounds out a big year with a new single, “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage. While the provocative rapper has been ubiquitous in 2017 — she’s currently featured on– G-eazy’s “No Limit” with A$AP Rocky, Migos’ “Motorsport” with Nicki Minaj, and Ozuna’s “La Modelo” – is the official follow-up to “Bodak Yellow,” […]

  • THE POST Movie

    From 'Citizen Kane' to 'The Post,' a History of Newspaper Movie Scores

    Grammy nominee Cardi B rounds out a big year with a new single, “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage. While the provocative rapper has been ubiquitous in 2017 — she’s currently featured on– G-eazy’s “No Limit” with A$AP Rocky, Migos’ “Motorsport” with Nicki Minaj, and Ozuna’s “La Modelo” – is the official follow-up to “Bodak Yellow,” […]

  • Lucian Grainge

    Read Universal Music Chief Lucian Grainge’s Holiday Letter to Staff Recapping Company’s ‘Best Financial Performance in 15 Years’

    Grammy nominee Cardi B rounds out a big year with a new single, “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage. While the provocative rapper has been ubiquitous in 2017 — she’s currently featured on– G-eazy’s “No Limit” with A$AP Rocky, Migos’ “Motorsport” with Nicki Minaj, and Ozuna’s “La Modelo” – is the official follow-up to “Bodak Yellow,” […]

  • Cardi B

    Cardi B Drops New Single, ‘Bartier Cardi,’ Featuring 21 Savage (Listen)

    Grammy nominee Cardi B rounds out a big year with a new single, “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage. While the provocative rapper has been ubiquitous in 2017 — she’s currently featured on– G-eazy’s “No Limit” with A$AP Rocky, Migos’ “Motorsport” with Nicki Minaj, and Ozuna’s “La Modelo” – is the official follow-up to “Bodak Yellow,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad