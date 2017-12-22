Cardi B Drops New Single, ‘Bartier Cardi,’ Featuring 21 Savage (Listen)

Grammy nominee Cardi B rounds out a big year with a new single, “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage. While the provocative rapper has been ubiquitous in 2017 — she’s currently featured on– G-eazy’s “No Limit” with A$AP Rocky, Migos’ “Motorsport” with Nicki Minaj, and Ozuna’s “La Modelo” – is the official follow-up to “Bodak Yellow,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks.

While “Bodak Yellow” is her first hit, Cardi has been in the spotlight for several years, thanks to her role on the VH1 reality TV series “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” where she made her debut as a cast member in 2015 during season six. She released her first single “Cheap Ass Weave” during her first year on the show and an appearance on reggae superstar Shaggy’s single “Boom Boom.” She left the show last December and signed with Atlantic early in 2017. She inked a worldwide deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing back in October.

The Bronx, New York-born MC is currently working on her first studio album, which is expected to be released in early 2018.