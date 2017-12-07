Camila Cabello Drops Two New Songs: ‘Real Friends’ and ‘Never Be the Same’ (Listen)

Camila Cabello, who announced details of her debut solo album earlier this week, has dropped two new instant-grat songs for fans who pre-order the album, which is out Jan. 12.

“Real Friends” is a gentle, sparsely arranged ballad vaguely reminiscent of Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself,” featuring just vocals, a couple of guitars and soft percussion.

By contrast, “Never Be the Same” is a towering, big-production number, with booming drums and lots of echo.

Hear both songs below.

Cabello has released three singles — “Crying in the Club,” “I Have Questions” and “Havana” — and several featured appearances since she left the group. “Havana,” featuring Young Thug, has sold 522,300 units since its release and been streaming 263 million times, according to BuzzAngle. The song also features a hilarious telenova-inspired video.

While the final tracklist has not yet been made public, Cabello worked with songwriter/producers Benny Blanco, Ryan Tedder, Sia and Pharrell Williams on the album. Williams co-produced “Havana” and Blanco co-wrote and produced “Crying in the Club.” Cabello left Fifth Harmony in December.

About the album, Cabello wrote in an Instagram post:

“To my Camilizers…. my debut album is finally finished. now i’m trying to steady my heartbeat!!!!!!! thank you for being so patient with me this year, i can’t wait for you to hear what has been the soundtrack to the past year of my life… all of these songs have special memories behind them, and i’m not gonna lie, it feels emotional letting them go, feels like the end of a chapter… i decided to call it by my name, because this is where this chapter in my life ended. it started with somebody else’s story, it ended with me finding my way back to myself. my album is gonna be available for pre order this Thursday, and i’m putting out two instant grat tracks with it…. one is called never be the same, and one is called real friends. it’s in your hands January 12.”



