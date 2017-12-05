Camila Cabello Announces Release Date for Debut Solo Album

Nearly a year to the day after Camila Cabello’s long-anticipated departure from Fifth Harmony was officially announced, the singer has announced a release date for her debut solo album: Simply entitled “Camila,” the album is arriving on Jan. 12.

In an Instagram post she wrote:

“to my Camilizers…. my debut album is finally finished. now i’m trying to steady my heartbeat!!!!!!! thank you for being so patient with me this year, i can’t wait for you to hear what has been the soundtrack to the past year of my life… all of these songs have special memories behind them, and i’m not gonna lie, it feels emotional letting them go, feels like the end of a chapter… i decided to call it by my name, because this is where this chapter in my life ended. it started with somebody else’s story, it ended with me finding my way back to myself.

my album is gonna be available for pre order this Thursday, and i’m putting out two instant grat tracks with it…. one is called never be the same, and one is called real friends.

it’s in your hands January 12 🦋”

Cabello has released three singles — “Crying in the Club,” “I Have Questions” and “Havana” — and several featured appearances since she left the group. “Havana,” featuring Young Thug, has sold 522,300 units since its release and been streaming 263 million times, according to BuzzAngle. The song also features a hilarious telenova-inspired video.

While the final tracklist has not yet been made public, Cabello worked with songwriter/producers Benny Blanco, Ryan Tedder, Sia and Pharrell Williams on the album. Williams co-produced “Havana” and Blanco co-wrote and produced “Crying in the Club.”

Cabello left Fifth Harmony in December and while the public stance was positive at the time, the group threw shade at Cabello during their performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in August: at the beginning of their performance, the four members were joined by an anonymous fifth member who was immediately thrown offstage.