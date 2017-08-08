Calvin Harris Continues to Top Forbes Highest-Paid DJs List

Calvin Harris takes the top spot as Forbes’ highest-paid DJ for the fifth consecutive year.

The Scottish DJ earned $48.5 million thanks to his mid-six-figure fees for his Las Vegas performances and seven-figures for music festival appearances. His latest wildly successful hit “Feels” features vocals from Katy Perry, Big Sean, and Pharrell Williams.

To compile the list, Forbes takes into account earnings from June 2016 through June 2017. Fees for agents, managers, and lawyers are not subtracted. While there are no women on this year’s list, and all 10 come from the U.S. or Northern Europe, age plays the single diversity factor as David Guetta, 49, takes the No. 7 spot, and 21-year-old Martin Garrix lands at No. 9.

Tiësto played 134 gigs during Forbes’ scoring period to attribute to his $39 million earnings. The 48-year-old Dutch DJ ranks just slightly ahead of the American duo known as the Chainsmokers with $38 million. In just the past year, the Chainsmokers raked in over 2.2 billion streams from their singles “Paris,” “Closer,” and “Something Just Like This.”

At No. 8, the anonymous DJ Marshmello, who performs in a white mask, made $21 million though touring. Skrillex, Steve Aoki, Diplo, David Guetta, and Zedd round out the list.

The full top 10 list is below

1. Calvin Harris ($48.5 million)

2. Tiësto ($39 million)

3. The Chainsmokers ($38 million)

4. Skrillex ($30 million)

5. Steve Aoki ($29.5 million)

6. Diplo ($28.5 million)

7. David Guetta ($25 million)

8. Marshmello ($21 million)

9. Martin Garrix ($19.5 million)

10. Zedd ($19 million)