Lorde, Flume, Odesza to Headline Bumbershoot Music Festival

Lorde, Flume and Odesza are scheduled to headline the three-day Bumbershoot music festival.
Haim, Solange, the Roots, Big Sean and Weezer also top of the lineup for the festival, which kicks off on Sept. 1.
The Seattle-based fest was founded in 1972 as a multi-disciplinary arts organization. In addition to music, the lineup includes a featured list of comedians — this year led by Margaret Cho, Todd Barry and Judah Friedlander. A separate portion of the event is dedicated to “words and ideas” featuring panels and a poetry slam.
Lorde is in the middle of a festival tour promoting her new single “Green Light” and sophomore album “Melodrama,” which is scheduled for a June 16 release. The performer has a busy schedule ahead including Governor’s Ball, Bonnaroo and Glastonbury.
Passes for the 2017 festival go on sale April 28. See the full lineup below:
