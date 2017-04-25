Lorde, Flume, Odesza to Headline Bumbershoot Music Festival

News Editor, Online @SethMKelley
Lorde
REX/Shutterstock

Lorde, Flume and Odesza are scheduled to headline the three-day Bumbershoot music festival.

Haim, Solange, the Roots, Big Sean and Weezer also top of the lineup for the festival, which kicks off on Sept. 1.

The Seattle-based fest was founded in 1972 as a multi-disciplinary arts organization. In addition to music, the lineup includes a featured list of comedians — this year led by Margaret Cho, Todd Barry and Judah Friedlander. A separate portion of the event is dedicated to “words and ideas” featuring panels and a poetry slam.

Lorde is in the middle of a festival tour promoting her new single “Green Light” and sophomore album “Melodrama,” which is scheduled for a June 16 release. The performer has a busy schedule ahead including Governor’s Ball, Bonnaroo and Glastonbury.

Passes for the 2017 festival go on sale April 28. See the full lineup below:

More to come …

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad