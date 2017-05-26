Bryson Tiller Drops New Album, ‘True to Self,’ a Month Early

Senior Music Editor @jemaswad
Bryson Tiller Drops New Album, 'True
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

At 12:03 a.m. ET on Friday a press release arrived from RCA calmly stating “BRYSON TILLER’S BRAND NEW ALBUM ‘TRUE TO SELF’ AVAILABLE NOW AT ALL DIGITAL SERVICE PROVIDERS!” — a month ahead of schedule. The fast-rising R&B singer/rapper had announced just two weeks ago that the album would be arriving on June 23.

The album features collaborations with heavy hitters like Boi-1da (Kanye West, Drake), T-Minus (Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj) and WondaGurl (Travis Scott, Jay Z, Young Thug) — but also nine tracks with the relatively unknown Kentucky producer Nes, who’d sent beats to Tiller via a friend. “An hour later, I’m on the phone talking to Bryson on the assembly line” of his day job at a Corvette factory, the producer told Rolling Stone.

The Louisville, Kentucky-reared singer 2015 debut, “Trapsoul,” went platinum and spawned the singles “Don’t” and “Exchange.” He previewed the new album with three singles: “Honey,” “Get Mine” (featuring Young Thug) and “Somethin Tells Me.”

“True to Self” has a strong ‘90s hip-hop/soul feel — Mary J., 112, Faith Evans — but also a hard-hitting, very 2017 bottom end that stomps into the spotlight on the more hip-hop-leaning tracks like the irresistible “Money Problemz/Benz Truck.”

An hour-long, 19 track album with impressively little fat, on the basis of one listen, “True to Self” sounds like one of the biggest records of the summer, if not the year.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad