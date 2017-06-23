Watch: Bruno Mars Shares Rehearsal Footage From Prince Grammys Tribute

Bruno Mars released an exclusive rehearsal video from his memorable Prince tribute at the 59th annual Grammy Awards.

Celebrating the 33rd anniversary of “Purple Rain,” the rehearsal footage shows Mars and the band Hooligans as they perform Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” while bathed in purple light.

“33 years ago this Sunday, Prince and his band, The Revolution, released ‘Purple Rain,’ one of the most important albums of all time,” read the YouTube description for the video. “To celebrate the anniversary weekend, here’s a behind the scenes look of us rehearsing for the tribute we did at the 59th Grammy Awards.”

With the sweep of booms from the drums, Mars rolls in with an electrifying guitar solo followed by the wave of Hooligans as they showcase their distinguished sway.

The four-minute video ends with Mars belting out “take me away,” a last bang from the guitar, and Mars raising a fist into the air.

Other Grammy performances also included Adele, the Weeknd with Daft Punk, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Chance the Rapper, and Lady Gaga and Metallica. Lady Gaga and Metallica also previously shared a rehearsal video after James Hetfield’s mic seemed to go out during the performance of “Moth Into Flame.”

Watch Mars’ video above, and Lady Gaga and Metallica’s below.

 

