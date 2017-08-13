Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million to Aid Victims of Flint Water Crisis

Bruno Mars’ performance at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Mich. on Aug. 12 was the ultimate showstopper as the singer surprised the crowd by announcing a $1 million donation to aid victims of the Flint water crisis. Along with “24K Magic World Tour” promoter Live Nation, funds from ticket sales to the sold-out show will be redirected to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

Said Mars in a statement: “I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause. Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”

The continuing crisis has led to myriad public health issues for the city of nearly 100,000, including dangerous exposure to lead, especially among children.

Mars kicked off the second leg of his “24K Magic World Tour” on July 15. The North American run wraps on Nov. 11 with four nights at the Forum in Inglewood.