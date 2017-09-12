Bruno Mars Is Bringing the Funk Uptown for ‘Live at the Apollo’ TV Special

Staff Writer @matt_fern
Bruno Mars Performs at the Apollo
Michele Crowe

Bruno Mars will take the stage at New York’s famed Apollo Theater for a primetime special set to air on Nov. 29. “Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo” will be broadcast on CBS and is executive produced by the singer along with Ben Winston, who said: “For me, Bruno Mars is the greatest performer in the world. To be producing his first television special is a true honor. This will be a special show and a special night.”

Though Mars has performed for a large television audience before, his two Super Bowl halftime appearances, for example, this will be his first solo television special. In addition to a performance with Mars’ band the Hooligans, the event will also feature never-before-seen stage footage.

Related

Bruno Mars

Zendaya Stars in Bruno Mars’ ‘Versace on the Floor’ Video (Watch)

“Bruno Mars is the very definition of event television,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. “He burns the roof off the Apollo while paying respect to its tradition and history. We at CBS are proud to be broadcasting his first TV special.”

Mars is a multiple Grammy winner and the first artist to have two songs spend 24 or more weeks in the Billboard Hot 100 top 5 (“That’s What I Like” and “Uptown Funk”). He is now tied with Elvis Presley, Phil Collins and Frankie Valli for the seventh most chart-toppers among male soloists and is also ranked No. 1 among male artists with the most Hot 100 No.1s for this decade.

“Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo” is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad