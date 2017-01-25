Bruno Mars is coming to funk up the 2017 Grammys.

Mars joins previously announced performers Adele, John Legend, Metallica and a duet between Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, the Recording Academy announced on Wednesday.

The singer and songwriter earned his first Grammy in 2011 for his earnest breakout hit “Just the Way You Are” in the best male pop vocal performance category. After a string of nominations without a win in the following years, Mars returned to the spotlight in 2016, winning record of the year for “Uptown Funk.” This year he’s up for album of the year as a producer on Adele’s “25.” Mars also helped write the power ballad “All I Ask” on the album, which Adele performed at last year’s Grammy awards. His third studio album “24K Magic” was released in November 2016.

This year’s Grammy nominees are led by Adele and Beyonce with strong showings from Drake, Rihanna, Kanye West and Chance the Rapper.

The show is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Ben Winston is a producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

The 2017 Grammys, hosted by James Corden at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will air on CBS Feb. 12.