Bruce Springsteen to Perform at Canada’s Invictus Games

Bruce Springsteen will join Bryan Adams, Kelly Clarkson, Bachman and Turner and Couer de Pirate for the Sept. 30 closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto, the singer announced on his website Monday (Aug. 28).

Springsteen’s performance will cap off the event, which celebrates the achievements of 550-plus wounded, ill and injured Canadian service members and veterans from 17 nations during the third edition of the games, a Paralympic-style event.

“At the Invictus Games, it’s not just about the hurdles that competitors experienced during competition, but about overcoming the obstacles that life has presented them,” said Springsteen. “The Games are a remarkable opportunity for brothers and sisters in arms to join forces and demonstrate the true strength of their spirit. It is an absolute honor and privilege to perform for them at the Closing Ceremony as a send-off to a week of competition in Toronto.”

Details about Springsteen’s performance were not included, but it seems likely that the show will be a warm-up for his forthcoming eight-week run of solo shows on Broadway, which begins in October.

The games open Sept. 23 and will feature Canadian artists Alessia Cara, Sarah McLachlan and The Tenors at the Games Opening Ceremony at the Air Canada Centre, ON. The show will also feature men and women from the Canadian Armed Forces, the Parade of Nations and the raising of the official flag.

“This is a great opportunity for the City of Toronto and the country. The much-anticipated return to Toronto by Bruce Springsteen at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games is a wonderful tribute to the military families who we are hosting in Toronto next month,” said John Tory, Mayor, City of Toronto.

The announcement comes just two days before tickets go on sale for Springsteen’s eight-week Broadway run of Springsteen on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre on West 48th Street. The official opening is Oct. 12 through Nov. 26, with previews beginning on Oct. 3.

The ceremony will be presented by Jaguar Land Rover and Canada 150

Tickets for the Closing Ceremony start at $60 and are available through the Invictus Games website.