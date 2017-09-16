Paul McCartney Brings Bruce Springsteen to the Stage at Madison Square Garden Concert

Paul McCartney’s One on One tour is off to a rousing start, as Bruce Springsteen and E Street vet Steven Van Zandt hopped on stage at Madison Square Garden on Friday night (Sept. 15).

Springsteen and Van Zandt joined in to jam for the encore — a rendition of “I Saw Her Standing There,” which they performed twice. The surprise appearance followed McCartney’s show closers “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Helter Skelter,” the latter of which featured sweltering guitar work by Brian Ray, whose own group, The Bayonets, are regularly featured on Van Zandt’s SiriusXM Channel, Little Steven’s Underground Garage.

It was date night for both Springsteen and Van Zandt, who attended with their wives Patti and Maureen.

Springsteen is set to debut his show, “Springsteen On Broadway,” at the Walter Kerr Theatre next month.

McCartney will play the second of a two-night stand at MSG on Sunday (Sept. 17).