Bruce Springsteen Extends Broadway Run

Bruce Springsteen announced today that “Springsteen on Broadway,” his 16-week series of performances at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre will be extended, with additional shows now set for February 28 through June 30, 2018.
Due to overwhelming participation in the original Onsale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan, there will be no additional registration for this extension. Fans who previously registered and were verified but placed on Standby and did not receive a code, and fans who received a code but were unsuccessful in purchasing tickets will be contacted by Ticketmaster with further information about the added shows.
A digital lottery will continue to operate through the extension for fans interested in purchasing tickets after the December 19th on-sale. For details, visit www.luckyseat.com.
“‘Springsteen on Broadway’ is a kind of live autobiography based on his 2016 memoir, ‘Born to Run,” Variety wrote in its review of the show. “A series of stories, each capped by a song that suits the theme or events he’s just described. Springsteen defined the show to Variety in an aw-shucks manner — “I tell some stories and play some music” — but it’s actually one of the biggest projects of his career. Having reached virtually every mountaintop a rock star can, at 68 the workaholic singer-songwriter is embarking on another challenge, and the scripted nature and relatively rigid format of this four-month-long run are new disciplines for a man who famously switches up his setlists and speechifying on a nightly basis. The Boss specializes in Steinbeck-size statements, and this show is no exception.”
