Bruce Springsteen Extends Broadway Run

Bruce Springsteen announced today that “Springsteen on Broadway,” his 16-week series of performances at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre will be extended, with additional shows now set for February 28 through June 30, 2018.

Due to overwhelming participation in the original Onsale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan, there will be no additional registration for this extension. Fans who previously registered and were verified but placed on Standby and did not receive a code, and fans who received a code but were unsuccessful in purchasing tickets will be contacted by Ticketmaster with further information about the added shows.