Man Rushes Stage During Britney Spears Las Vegas Show

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
Britney Spears Las Vegas
Wong/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Britney Spears’ first night back at her Las Vegas residency was interrupted after an unidentified man rushed the stage Wednesday night.

During her Piece of Me show at Planet Hollywood, Spears finished up a performance of her 1999 hit “(You Drive Me) Crazy” when a fan rushed the stage to get her attention.

The incident, which several fans captured on their phones and posted on social media, shows Spears asking the crowd, “Are you guys having fun?” Upon quickly noticing the commotion going on behind her, she asked, visibly shaken, “Is something okay? What’s going on?”

Security guards blocked Spears and escorted her off stage, while her dancers and more security guards subdued the intruder. Fans chanted “a–hole” as the man was ushered out of the venue. The individual who rushed the stage has yet to be identified publicly.

Spears’ four-year-long residency at the Axis auditorium inside Planet Hollywood culminates on Dec. 31.

