Britney Spears Causes Chaos in Jerusalem

Executive Editor, Music @shirleyhalperin
Britney Spears New Album Glory
Baron/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock

Britney Spears’ arrival in Israel has caused quite the commotion. It’s the pop star’s first visit to the country and a tour of the holy sites in Jerusalem on Sunday was described by Israeli news outlets as a veritable mob scene.

While Spears’ security detail was substantial, the Western Wall is mainly accessible by foot. This presented a challenge for the “Make Me…” singer and her team as they made their way through mobs of fans, press, and onlookers (see video below).

Related

Israeli Airline Hails Britney Spears’ Tel Aviv Arrival with ‘Toxic’ Video Parody: Watch

Spears is scheduled to perform at Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park on Monday night, the same outdoor venue where Justin Bieber and Aerosmith recently headlined and where Radiohead is due to take the stage on July 19.

There has also been some hubbub concerning a possible meeting with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to Ynet, Spears canceled a supposed visit, but it has also been reported that the meeting was never confirmed, a belief which the PM’s office seemed to acknowledge.

Ahead of the July 3 concert, Spears will visit with pediatric cancer patients.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Music News from Variety

Loading
ad