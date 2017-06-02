Brandy Recovering After Losing Consciousness Aboard Airplane

Brandy is recovering at home after losing consciousness while aboard an airplane early Friday morning. Her team attributed the health scare to exhaustion and stress, but confirmed the musician will be better after a few days’ rest.

The “Have You Ever” singer was on a Delta Air Lines aircraft preparing to depart from Los Angeles to New York around 7 a.m. PT when she passed out. Brandy was immediately removed from the plane and taken to a nearby hospital, but she had regained consciousness prior to leaving Los Angeles International Airport.

“Team Brandy” confirmed the ordeal on social media on Friday afternoon hours after her hospitalization. According to her team, Brandy was “traveling extensively as part of an ongoing tour,” which resulted in “10 long-haul flights” in recent days. Additionally, they said an all-night recording session leading up to her 5:45 a.m. PT flight contributed to her exhaustion.

Read Brandy’s official statement below:

Delta also confirmed the incident to ABC News. “The flight crew of Delta flight 763 from LAX to New York’s JFK International Airport returned to the gate, prior to departure, after a customer fell ill on board,” a statement reads. “Medical personnel met the flight and transported the customer to a local hospital.”

Brandy “will be relaxing for the next few days” to recuperate, her team added.