Justin Timberlake Manager Johnny Wright Signs TV’s ‘Boy Band’ Winners

Pop group In Real Life, comprised of winners from the ABC singing competition show “Boy Band,” has signed on with Johnny Wright’s Wright Entertainment Group (WEG) for management. Wright is known for his long-standing pedigree with boy band successes — going back to New Kids on the Block, Backstreet Boys, and NSync — and solo artist launches, most notably Justin Timberlake, who he continues to represent.

More recently, WEG’s roster has included such groups as Jonas Brothers and Menudo, as well as reality show projects “On the Spot,” “Making the Band,” and “All About Aubrey,” starring another Wright client, Aubrey O’Day.

The members of In Real Life — Brady Tutton, Chance Perez, Drew Ramos, Sergio Calderon, and Michael Conor — were announced as victors on “Boy Band” on August 24, the night they also performed their first single, “Eyes Closed,” which is being released through Hollywood Records.

“Boy Band,” hosted by Rita Ora, featured Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, the Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton, and Timbaland on its judging panel. There’s no word yet on whether the show will return to ABC for a second season.