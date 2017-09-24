Justin Timberlake Manager Johnny Wright Signs TV’s ‘Boy Band’ Winners

Executive Editor, Music @shirleyhalperin
In Real Life
ABC

Pop group In Real Life, comprised of winners from the ABC singing competition show “Boy Band,” has signed on with Johnny Wright’s Wright Entertainment Group (WEG) for management. Wright is known for his long-standing pedigree with boy band successes — going back to New Kids on the Block, Backstreet Boys, and NSync — and solo artist launches, most notably Justin Timberlake, who he continues to represent.

Related

Charlie Walk Scooter Braun

5 Music Executives Primed for TV — and the Label President Who Got Bumped From ‘Boy Band’

More recently, WEG’s roster has included such groups as Jonas Brothers and Menudo, as well as reality show projects “On the Spot,” “Making the Band,” and “All About Aubrey,” starring another Wright client, Aubrey O’Day.

The members of In Real Life — Brady Tutton, Chance Perez, Drew Ramos, Sergio Calderon, and Michael Conor — were announced as victors on “Boy Band” on August 24, the night they also performed their first single, “Eyes Closed,” which is being released through Hollywood Records.

“Boy Band,” hosted by Rita Ora, featured Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, the Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton, and Timbaland on its judging panel. There’s no word yet on whether the show will return to ABC for a second season.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad