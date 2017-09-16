Bono on U2’s St. Louis Show Cancellation: ‘Is This 1968 or 2017?’

Bono has released a statement on U2’s Instagram account commenting on the band’s cancellation of Saturday’s show in St. Louis.

The U2 frontman said he is “deeply saddened at what has happened in St. Louis and having to cancel our show tonight.”

Bono wrote that he asked himself whether this is 1968 or 2017, and quoted the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, “Human progress never rolls in on the wheels of inevitability….we are coming to ask America to be true to the huge promissory note that it signed years ago. And we are coming to engage in dramatic nonviolent action, to call attention to the gulf between promise and fulfillment; to make the invisible visible.”

Live Nation said the St. Louis Police Department would not have sufficient personnel to monitor the concert while unrest in downtown St. Louis continues after the not-guilty verdict for ex-police officer Jason Stockley, who was accused of the murder of Anthony Lamar Smith.

The concert at the Dome at America’s Center was cancelled because the band said it could not risk its fans’ safety by proceeding. “As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment,” U2’s statement said.

Though some fans expressed disappointment on the band’s social media accounts, many were also supportive.

“I applauded your consciousness even in the midst of how this may inconvenience you. Your comments in the direction of justice and equality are both welcomed and appreciated,” commented Drmarvalous on Instagram.